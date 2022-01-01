Geneseo restaurants you'll love
Geneseo's top cuisines
Must-try Geneseo restaurants
More about Pizza Paul's
Pizza Paul's
110 Main Street, Geneseo
|Popular items
|Cheesecake Ball
|$2.76
Rolled in cinnamon, topped with cheesecake. Add raspberry, caramel, berry or chocolate sauce.
|Sheet Pizza (16x24)
|$24.48
|Medium Pizza (13")
|$14.75
More about University Hots & Lighter Side Eatery
University Hots & Lighter Side Eatery
114 Main St, Geneseo
|Popular items
|Combo 2 Meats
|$10.29
Mix & Match
|Chicken Finger
|Cheeseburger
More about Strange Design Public House
Strange Design Public House
4570 Millennium Dr, Geneseo