Geraldine's Kitchen

Geraldine's Kitchen offers breakfast and lunch every day of the week. Our online ordering module allows you to schedule your pickup when you're ready for it, at least a half h our in advance. Note: Online ordering may not be available during our busy times on the weekends.

FRENCH FRIES

402 Wall St • $

Avg 4.6 (56 reviews)

Popular Items

NEED SILVERWARE
Add this item to your cart if you need disposable silverware. Type the quantity you need in the instruction box below.
Big Daddy$11.29
Full breakfast with 3 eggs your way plus choice of double order of meat, choice of potato, and choice of biscuit, buttered toast, or pancake.
Breakfast Burrito$6.99
Large tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon pieces, hash browns (cooked with onions), and served with small side of salsa.
Build Your Own$7.99
The Build Your Own Omelet starts at a base price that includes 1 cheese. Add as many vegetables as you like for 25 cents each and as many meats as you like starting at $1.29 each. Includes choice of biscuit or toast with options to substitute pancake or other premium breads.
Loaded Hash Browns$8.99
A breakfast favorite with hash browns (cooked with onions), bacon, and cheddar cheese as the base and 2 eggs your way on top. Comes with 1 biscuit with options for gravy and more.
Apple Walnut Salad$7.99
Large salad featuring a bed of greens topped with diced Fuji apples, dried cranberries, crumbled walnuts, grape tomatoes, and crumbled feta cheese, all drizzled with poppyseed dressing. Use Special Instructions box to eliminate ingredients or substitute cheese (sharp cheddar, white cheddar, mozzarella, or pepper jack). Use Salad Dressings option to substitute for poppyseed dressing.
2 Strips Of Bacon$2.39
French Toast$4.29
Thick, sweet caramelized toast with a hint of vanilla and topped with a sprinkling of powered sugar and cinnamon. Comes in 2- or 3-piece serving. Includes butter & syrup.
Fruit Cup$2.99
Sausage Patty$2.39
Location

402 Wall St

Jeffersonville IN

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
