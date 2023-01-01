Quesadillas in Germantown
Wild Beet Salad Co. - 6641 Poplar Ave #106, Germantown, TN, USA
SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Wild Beet Salad Co. - 6641 Poplar Ave #106, Germantown, TN, USA
6641 Poplar Avenue, Germantown
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.26
cajun chicken, green & red bell peppers, pico de gallo & white cheddar // suggested dressing: chipotle ranch -- please add in the notes if you would like sour cream!
|Create Your Own Quesadilla
|$2.00
your choice of toppings -- please make sure to include cheese or it will not stay together! let us know in the notes if you would like sour cream!
Swanky's Taco Shop - Germantown
Swanky's Taco Shop - Germantown
6641 Poplar Avenue, Germantown
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour tortilla, roasted garlic sauce, cheese served with side of lettuce and pico de gallo
|Steak Quesadilla
|$13.00
Flour tortilla, roasted garlic sauce, cheese served with side of lettuce and pico de gallo
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$14.00
Flour tortilla, roasted garlic sauce, cheese served with side of lettuce and pico de gallo