Quesadillas in Germantown

Wild Beet Salad Co. image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Wild Beet Salad Co. - 6641 Poplar Ave #106, Germantown, TN, USA

6641 Poplar Avenue, Germantown

Avg 4.6 (1592 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$9.26
cajun chicken, green & red bell peppers, pico de gallo & white cheddar // suggested dressing: chipotle ranch -- please add in the notes if you would like sour cream!
Create Your Own Quesadilla$2.00
your choice of toppings -- please make sure to include cheese or it will not stay together! let us know in the notes if you would like sour cream!
Consumer pic

 

Swanky's Taco Shop - Germantown

6641 Poplar Avenue, Germantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortilla, roasted garlic sauce, cheese served with side of lettuce and pico de gallo
Steak Quesadilla$13.00
Flour tortilla, roasted garlic sauce, cheese served with side of lettuce and pico de gallo
Shrimp Quesadilla$14.00
Flour tortilla, roasted garlic sauce, cheese served with side of lettuce and pico de gallo
