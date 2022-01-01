Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken wraps in
Glens Falls
/
Glens Falls
/
Chicken Wraps
Glens Falls restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Spot Coffee
221 Glen Street, Glens Falls
No reviews yet
Chicken Feta Wrap
$11.90
More about Spot Coffee
Davidson Brothers & Backdoor Burger
184 Glen Street, Glens Falls
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$16.00
Chicken breast, Buffalo wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese dressing, wheat wrap, served with tavern chips & pickle
More about Davidson Brothers & Backdoor Burger
Browse other tasty dishes in Glens Falls
Pretzels
Angus Burgers
Cheese Pizza
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Salad
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Turkey Clubs
Veggie Burgers
More near Glens Falls to explore
Albany
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Schenectady
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Manchester Center
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Clifton Park
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Latham
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Rensselaer
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Schuylerville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Albany
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(821 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston