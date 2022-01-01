Go
Golden Road

Come in and enjoy!

16390 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Calamari$16.80
Wasabi mustard aioli & lemon
Vegan: Beer battered Thai Coconut
Contains: Gluten, Seafood
Party Mix Basket + 2 Sauces$12.00
Cia-Batta Bing$18.00
**SPECIAL**
Prosciutto, Genoa Salami, Chorizo Salami, Pepperoni, Provo/Mozz Cheese blend, Spinach, Basil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Roasted Garlic/Pesto Aioli, Sweet Pepper Relish on a Rosemary Ciabatta Roll.
Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Nuts, Soy, Eggs
House Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, shaved carrots, cucumber, lemon vinaigrette
Passion Wolf Hazy IPA 6-Pack$7.00
7% ABV
Passionfruit Milkshake IPA with lots of strawberry, tropical fruit, and citrus flavors. NON VEGAN!
Brussels Sprouts$10.80
Crispy pork belly, chipotle spice, chicharron, chimichurri sauce.
Vegan Option: Crispy fried enoki mushrooms.
Contains: Pork
Spicy Clucker$15.00
Fried chicken breast, jalapeno slaw, spicy BBQ, pickles, roasted spicy garlic aioli, sesame seed brioche bun
Vegan: sub fried eggplant
Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Seasme
SM Side Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, shaved carrots, cucumber, lemon vinaigrette
Wolf Among Weeds IPA 6-Pack$7.00
This classic West Coast IPA is a balanced showcase of the majestic hop species, Humulus Lupulus, which in Latin translates as “Wolf Among Weeds.” At 8%, Wolf will sneak up on you with tropical, citrusy, and dank hop notes.
Hazy LA IPA 6-Pack$7.00
An LA twist on Hazy IPAs. Light to medium-bodied, hazy golden in color, with flavors and aromas of tropical fruit, pine, and citrus, with a pleasantly dry finish.
NON-VEGAN!
Location

16390 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY

Huntington Beach CA

