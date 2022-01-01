Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pastries in
Goldsboro
/
Goldsboro
/
Pastries
Goldsboro restaurants that serve pastries
Wilber's Restaurant
4172 U.S. 70, Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Side of pastry
$2.75
Chicken Pastry
$11.00
Pint of Pastry
$10.00
More about Wilber's Restaurant
McCalls BBQ & Seafood
139 Miller Chapel Road, GOLDSBORO
No reviews yet
Chicken Pastry
$11.99
Chicken Pastry
More about McCalls BBQ & Seafood
