Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Goldsboro

Go
Goldsboro restaurants
Toast

Goldsboro restaurants that serve prosciutto

Consumer pic

 

Brick's Woodfired Pizza Co.

Mobile , Goldsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto Bestemmia$13.00
A slight variation on the classic “Hawaiian” pizza. Chunks of mozzarella, prosciutto and pineapple will deliver the balance of sweet and salty you are craving.
More about Brick's Woodfired Pizza Co.
Restaurant banner

 

Bricks Woodfired Pizza Co. Center Street - 146 S. Center St

146 S. Center St, Goldsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prosciutto Bestemmia$13.00
A slight variation on the classic “Hawaiian” pizza. Chunks of mozzarella, prosciutto and pineapple will deliver the balance of sweet and salty you are craving.
More about Bricks Woodfired Pizza Co. Center Street - 146 S. Center St

Browse other tasty dishes in Goldsboro

Calamari

Crab Rolls

Scallops

Teriyaki Chicken

Lobsters

Cake

Cheesecake

Chicken Teriyaki

Map

More near Goldsboro to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (21 restaurants)

Fuquay Varina

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Clayton

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (21 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (14 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (59 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (177 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (387 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1304 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (919 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1825 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (720 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston