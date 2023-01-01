Prosciutto in Goldsboro
Goldsboro restaurants that serve prosciutto
More about Brick's Woodfired Pizza Co.
Brick's Woodfired Pizza Co.
Mobile , Goldsboro
|Prosciutto Bestemmia
|$13.00
A slight variation on the classic “Hawaiian” pizza. Chunks of mozzarella, prosciutto and pineapple will deliver the balance of sweet and salty you are craving.
More about Bricks Woodfired Pizza Co. Center Street - 146 S. Center St
Bricks Woodfired Pizza Co. Center Street - 146 S. Center St
146 S. Center St, Goldsboro
|Prosciutto Bestemmia
|$13.00
A slight variation on the classic “Hawaiian” pizza. Chunks of mozzarella, prosciutto and pineapple will deliver the balance of sweet and salty you are craving.