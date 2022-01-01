Burritos in Gonzales
Gonzales restaurants that serve burritos
BURRITOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
14639 Airline Hwy, Gonzales
|Illegal Chicken Burrito
|$16.50
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
|Regular Chicken Burrito
|$6.95
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
|Super Beef Burrito
|$8.55
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
2520 W. Outfitters Dr., Gonzalez
|Regular Chicken Burrito
|$6.95
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
|Super Seasoned Chicken Burrito
|$8.25
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
|Super Beef Burrito
|$8.55
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree