Short ribs in
Goshen
/
Goshen
/
Short Ribs
Goshen restaurants that serve short ribs
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Pharmacy Kitchen & Bar
62 West Main Street, Goshen
Avg 4.5
(855 reviews)
Short Rib Goulash
$30.00
More about Pharmacy Kitchen & Bar
PIZZA • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Craft 47
47 West Main Street, Goshen
Avg 4.2
(107 reviews)
Short Rib Taco
$4.75
More about Craft 47
