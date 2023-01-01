Nachos in Grand Prairie
Grand Prairie restaurants that serve nachos
El Viejon Seafood Restaurant - Viejon #2
902 West Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie
|Nachos
|$17.95
10 Nacho chips made in house,
With refried beans, your choice of
Grilled shrimp, fajita or chicken with
Guacamole, lettuce, and sour cream.
Beto's Mexican Restaurant and Catering
2530 W. Interstate 20, Grand Prairie
|Fajita Nachos
|$10.99
Homemade chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese, and your choice of beef or chicken fajita. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.
|Deluxe Nachos
|$9.99
Homemade chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese, seasoned ground beef, hand pulled chicken. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.