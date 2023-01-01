Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie restaurants
Grand Prairie restaurants that serve nachos

El Viejon Seafood Restaurant - Viejon #2

902 West Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$17.95
10 Nacho chips made in house,
With refried beans, your choice of
Grilled shrimp, fajita or chicken with
Guacamole, lettuce, and sour cream.
More about El Viejon Seafood Restaurant - Viejon #2
Beto's Mexican Restaurant and Catering

2530 W. Interstate 20, Grand Prairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajita Nachos$10.99
Homemade chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese, and your choice of beef or chicken fajita. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.
Deluxe Nachos$9.99
Homemade chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese, seasoned ground beef, hand pulled chicken. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.
More about Beto's Mexican Restaurant and Catering

