Enchiladas in Grand Prairie

Beto's Mexican Restaurant and Catering
2530 W. Interstate 20, Grand Prairie
|Enchilada (1)
|$3.50
One hand-rolled enchilada of your choice: Cheese w/chili, Beef w/chili, Chicken w/sour cream sauce, Shrimp w/ranchera, Spinach w/sour cream sauce, or Old Fashion w/old fashion sauce. * Complimentary chips and salsa NOT provided with alacarte items.
|Traditional Enchiladas
|$12.99
Your choice of two seasoned ground beef, hand-pulled chicken, or cheese enchiladas. Beef and cheese enchiladas topped with chili con carne and our chicken enchiladas are topped with sour cream sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$13.99
Two hand rolled corn tortillas stuffed with spicy shrimp topped with our famous homemade Ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.