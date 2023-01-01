Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie restaurants
Grand Prairie restaurants that serve enchiladas

Beto's Mexican Restaurant and Catering

2530 W. Interstate 20, Grand Prairie

Enchilada (1)$3.50
One hand-rolled enchilada of your choice: Cheese w/chili, Beef w/chili, Chicken w/sour cream sauce, Shrimp w/ranchera, Spinach w/sour cream sauce, or Old Fashion w/old fashion sauce. * Complimentary chips and salsa NOT provided with alacarte items.
Traditional Enchiladas$12.99
Your choice of two seasoned ground beef, hand-pulled chicken, or cheese enchiladas. Beef and cheese enchiladas topped with chili con carne and our chicken enchiladas are topped with sour cream sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Shrimp Enchiladas$13.99
Two hand rolled corn tortillas stuffed with spicy shrimp topped with our famous homemade Ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Fito's Tacos de Trompo #7 - NEW - 510 West Pioneer Parkway

510 West Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie

ENCHILADAS ROJAS$12.95
5 RED ENCHILADAS, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO & FRIES
