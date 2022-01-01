Enchiladas in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve enchiladas
El Sarape West
2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay
|Enchiladas Vegetarianas Dinner
|$14.00
Three rolled up tortillas simmered choice sauce with melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, garnish and a side of sour cream.
|Enchiladas Shirmp Dinner
|$18.00
Three rolled up tortillas simmered choice sauce with melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, garnish and a side of sour cream.
|Enchiladas Rancheras
|$15.00
Three rolled up corn tortillas simmered in red sauce (adobo) seasoned on the grill. Topped with lettuce or green cabbage, onions, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice
and beans
Los Magueyes
1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez
|Bean Enchilada
|Enchiladas Chilapa
|$13.50
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$13.50
FAJITAS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • ENCHILADAS
Los Magueyes
1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay
|Spinach Enchilada
|Burrito, Enchilada & Tostada
|$10.99
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$13.50
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay
|Enchiladas
|$16.00
Los Magueyes
2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay
|Enchiladas Chilapa
|$13.50
|Chicken Enchilada
|Chalupa and Enchilada Combo
|$10.99
El Sarape Green Bay
2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay
|Enchiladas Dinner
|$15.00
Three rolled up tortillas simmered choice sauce with melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, garnish and a side of sour cream.
|Enchiladas Rancheras
|$15.00
Three rolled up corn tortillas simmered in red sauce (adobo) seasoned on the grill. Topped with lettuce or green cabbage, onions, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice
and beans
|Kids Enchilada
|$6.25
Served with rice & beans or French fries. With your choice of steak, chicken ground beef, cheese or beans