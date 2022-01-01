Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Green Bay restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

El Sarape West

2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (1800 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Vegetarianas Dinner$14.00
Three rolled up tortillas simmered choice sauce with melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, garnish and a side of sour cream.
Enchiladas Shirmp Dinner$18.00
Three rolled up tortillas simmered choice sauce with melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, garnish and a side of sour cream.
Enchiladas Rancheras$15.00
Three rolled up corn tortillas simmered in red sauce (adobo) seasoned on the grill. Topped with lettuce or green cabbage, onions, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice
and beans
More about El Sarape West
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bean Enchilada
Enchiladas Chilapa$13.50
Enchiladas Suizas$13.50
More about Los Magueyes
Los Magueyes image

FAJITAS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • ENCHILADAS

Los Magueyes

1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Enchilada
Burrito, Enchilada & Tostada$10.99
Enchiladas Verdes$13.50
More about Los Magueyes
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mackinaws Grill & Spirits

2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas$16.00
More about Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.4 (610 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Chilapa$13.50
Chicken Enchilada
Chalupa and Enchilada Combo$10.99
More about Los Magueyes
Enchiladas Dinner image

 

El Sarape Green Bay

2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas Dinner$15.00
Three rolled up tortillas simmered choice sauce with melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, garnish and a side of sour cream.
Enchiladas Rancheras$15.00
Three rolled up corn tortillas simmered in red sauce (adobo) seasoned on the grill. Topped with lettuce or green cabbage, onions, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice
and beans
Kids Enchilada$6.25
Served with rice & beans or French fries. With your choice of steak, chicken ground beef, cheese or beans
More about El Sarape Green Bay

