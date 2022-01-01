Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Catfish sandwiches in Greensboro

Go
Greensboro restaurants
Greensboro restaurants that serve catfish sandwiches

Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co. image

 

Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co.

2204 Golden Gate Dr., Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Catfish Sandwich$8.75
1/2 lbs Catfish on a fresh bun
More about Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co.
Fishbones image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Fishbones

2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (1027 reviews)
Takeout
NC All Natural Farm Raised Catfish Sandwich$14.00
More about Fishbones

