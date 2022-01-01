Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Catfish sandwiches in
Greensboro
/
Greensboro
/
Catfish Sandwiches
Greensboro restaurants that serve catfish sandwiches
Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co.
2204 Golden Gate Dr., Greensboro
No reviews yet
Catfish Sandwich
$8.75
1/2 lbs Catfish on a fresh bun
More about Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Fishbones
2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro
Avg 4.3
(1027 reviews)
NC All Natural Farm Raised Catfish Sandwich
$14.00
More about Fishbones
Browse other tasty dishes in Greensboro
Pasta Salad
Mac And Cheese
Chimichangas
Chicken Salad
Shrimp Fajitas
Reuben
Collard Greens
Enchiladas
Neighborhoods within Greensboro to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More near Greensboro to explore
Winston Salem
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Kernersville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
High Point
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Lexington
No reviews yet
Lexington
No reviews yet
Asheboro
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Durham
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(323 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(189 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(528 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1606 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston