Grits in Greensboro
Greensboro restaurants that serve grits
Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill
3300 Gate City Blvd, Greensboro
|Shrimp & Grits
|$15.99
Tender shrimp sautéed with garlic, diced tomatoes & scallions. Served over a big, creamy bowl of cheese stone ground grits & finished in a Tasso ham gravy.
|Carolina Cheese Grits
|$2.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Natty Greene's
345 S Elm St, Greensboro
|Shrimp N' Grits
|$20.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Fishbones
2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro
|Grits
|$4.00
|Shrimp & Grits
|$16.00
Scrambled Southern Diner
2417 Spring Garden St, Greensboro
|Shrimp and Grits
|$14.75
NC shrimp, spinach, onion, country sausage, red peppers, sherry, tomatoes, and red eye gravy served over house made cheddar grits.
|Grits
|$4.00
Stone ground cheddar cheese grits.