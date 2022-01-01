Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Greensboro

Greensboro restaurants
Greensboro restaurants that serve grits

Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill image

 

Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill

3300 Gate City Blvd, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & Grits$15.99
Tender shrimp sautéed with garlic, diced tomatoes & scallions. Served over a big, creamy bowl of cheese stone ground grits & finished in a Tasso ham gravy.
Carolina Cheese Grits$2.99
Natty Greene's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Natty Greene's

345 S Elm St, Greensboro

Avg 4.5 (2227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp N' Grits$20.00
Fishbones image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Fishbones

2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (1027 reviews)
Takeout
Grits$4.00
Shrimp & Grits$16.00
Scrambled Southern Diner image

 

Scrambled Southern Diner

2417 Spring Garden St, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp and Grits$14.75
NC shrimp, spinach, onion, country sausage, red peppers, sherry, tomatoes, and red eye gravy served over house made cheddar grits.
Grits$4.00
Stone ground cheddar cheese grits.
The Sage Mule image

 

The Sage Mule

608 Battleground Ave, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheddar Grits$4.00
Melt Kitchen & Bar image

 

Melt Kitchen & Bar

1941 New Garden Road, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Grits$4.00
Guilford Mill Shrimp & Grits$14.00
