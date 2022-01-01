Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Stew in
Greenville
/
Greenville
/
Stew
Greenville restaurants that serve stew
Home Team BBQ
815 Lauren's Road, Greenville
No reviews yet
Brunswick Stew
$4.00
More about Home Team BBQ
Fork and Plough
1629 E. North St, Greenville
No reviews yet
Brunswick Stew
$8.00
More about Fork and Plough
Mac's Speed Shop
930 south main street, greenville
No reviews yet
Stew - Bowl
$6.00
A southern favorite served with Texas toast
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenville
Rice Balls
Waffles
Cheese Pizza
Greek Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Chips And Salsa
Crispy Chicken
Curry
More near Greenville to explore
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Simpsonville
Avg 2.8
(13 restaurants)
Greer
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Easley
No reviews yet
Travelers Rest
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Clemson
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Flat Rock
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Brevard
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Asheville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(227 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1337 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(276 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston