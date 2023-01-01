Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie salad in Greenville

Greenville restaurants
Toast

Greenville restaurants that serve veggie salad

Banner pic

 

Jasmine Kitchen

503 Augusta St., Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Veggie & Orzo Salad$0.00
tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, banana peppers, orzo, red onion, artichoke hearts, Split Creek feta, and parsley, tossed in a red wine vinaigrette
More about Jasmine Kitchen
Sidewall Pizza Company image

PIZZA

Sidewall Pizza Company - Pelham Road

3598 Pelham Road, Greenville

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Summer Vegetable Salad Small$7.75
zucchini & yellow squash marinated with shallots and grape tomatoes in a lemon dill vinaigrette, shredded carrots, red onion, toasted sunflower seeds, parmesan, asiago & romano cheeses, organic spring mix, lemon thyme vinaigrette
Summer Vegetable Salad Large$15.50
zucchini & yellow squash marinated with shallots and grape tomatoes in a lemon dill vinaigrette, shredded carrots, red onion, toasted sunflower seeds, parmesan, asiago & romano cheeses, organic spring mix, lemon thyme vinaigrette
More about Sidewall Pizza Company - Pelham Road

