Veggie salad in Greenville
Greenville restaurants that serve veggie salad
More about Jasmine Kitchen
Jasmine Kitchen
503 Augusta St., Greenville
|Greek Veggie & Orzo Salad
|$0.00
tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, banana peppers, orzo, red onion, artichoke hearts, Split Creek feta, and parsley, tossed in a red wine vinaigrette
More about Sidewall Pizza Company - Pelham Road
PIZZA
Sidewall Pizza Company - Pelham Road
3598 Pelham Road, Greenville
|Summer Vegetable Salad Small
|$7.75
zucchini & yellow squash marinated with shallots and grape tomatoes in a lemon dill vinaigrette, shredded carrots, red onion, toasted sunflower seeds, parmesan, asiago & romano cheeses, organic spring mix, lemon thyme vinaigrette
|Summer Vegetable Salad Large
|$15.50
zucchini & yellow squash marinated with shallots and grape tomatoes in a lemon dill vinaigrette, shredded carrots, red onion, toasted sunflower seeds, parmesan, asiago & romano cheeses, organic spring mix, lemon thyme vinaigrette