Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vanilla ice cream in Grosse Pointe

Go
Grosse Pointe restaurants
Toast

Grosse Pointe restaurants that serve vanilla ice cream

Ferlitos Restaurant image

PIZZA

Ferlitos Restaurant

20745 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (495 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream$3.00
More about Ferlitos Restaurant
Main pic

 

Pier Houz - 350 Lakeshore Drive

350 Lakeshore Dr., Grosse Pointe Farms

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mega Ice Cream Mega Vanilla sandwhich$2.95
More about Pier Houz - 350 Lakeshore Drive

Browse other tasty dishes in Grosse Pointe

Waffles

Muffins

French Fries

Strawberry Shortcake

Chicken Tenders

Pancakes

Ravioli

Quesadillas

Map

More near Grosse Pointe to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Saint Clair Shores

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Roseville

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Harper Woods

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (531 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (587 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (293 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston