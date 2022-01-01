Go
Fishers Test Kitchen

Fishers Test Kitchen is a restaurant accelerator and incubator. We have three food pods including One Trick Pony, Inspo by Chef Kelsey Murphy, and Gordito's Tacos and Tortas. Our food services the Sun King Brewery dining room.

Juicy Chicken Taco$5.00
White corn tortilla, toasted on the flat top and flavored with some delicious beef consommé. We then add a blend of cotija, fresco, and chihuahua cheeses. Hand pulled chicken thighs marinated in rosemary, thyme, & sage adobo and slow roasted. Then topped it with our escabeche relish- onions, cilantro, poblanos, and jalapeños pickled in citrus and vinegar. Served with consommé- the “juice”! A deeply rich and well seasoned stock. One taco per order.
Fries
Our crispy fries! Top them any way you like!
Dandy
Our version of secret sauce tops this fan favorite! Topped with american cheese, shredduce, onion, pickle & dandy sauce.
Onions Rings
Crispy & crunchy, very oniony, and definitely in ring shape. Word is these are some of the best around. You better believe it!
Juicy Brisket Taco$6.00
White corn tortilla, toasted on the flat top and flavored with some delicious beef consommé. We then add a blend of cotija , fresco, and chihuahua cheeses. Texas style brisket, with our rust belt take! Coffee and black pepper adobo rubbed prime beef brisket slowly smoked and hand shredded. Then topped it with our escabeche relish- onions, cilantro, poblanos, and jalapeños pickled in citrus and vinegar. Served with consommé- the “juice”! A deeply rich and well seasoned stock. One taco per order
Old John
This is the one that started it all! The Old John is topped with American cheese, shredduce, onion, tomato, pickle, mayo, mustard. Our Signature Classic Burger
Nachitos Gordito’s
House-made tortilla chips + 6-cylinder queso + refried banzogis + cheese blend + escabeche slaw + peach morita drizzle
add protein (subject to market rate up-charge)
Lunch Pail Combo$13.00
two juicy tacos and your choice of side
Juicy Pork Taco$5.25
Our riff on the birria craze that is sweeping the country. We start with white corn tortilla, toasted on the flat top and flavored with some tasty pork consommé. We then add a blend of cotija , fresco, and chihuahua cheeses. Hickory smoked pork, rubbed in a brown sugar adobo and hand pulled. Then topped it with our escabeche relish- onions, cilantro, poblanos, and jalapeños pickled in citrus and vinegar. Served with our consommé- the “juice”! A deeply rich and well seasoned stock. One taco per order.
Build You Own
Build it the way you like it!
9713 District North Drive

Fishers IN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
