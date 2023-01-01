Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Highland

Go
Highland restaurants
Toast

Highland restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Round the Clock image

 

Round the Clock - Highland

9010 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Sweet Potato Fries$0.00
More about Round the Clock - Highland
Boss Man Tacos image

 

Boss Man Tacos

8845 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SWEET POTATO FRIES$3.25
More about Boss Man Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Highland

Chicken Salad

Garlic Cheese Bread

Spaghetti

Fried Pickles

Garlic Bread

Jalapeno Poppers

Waffles

Antipasto Salad

Map

More near Highland to explore

Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Munster

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Calumet City

No reviews yet

Chicago Heights

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Glenwood

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1521 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (597 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston