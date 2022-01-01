Go
Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House

Dine In / Take Out / Delivery / Catering

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

264 26th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (2370 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese
The cheesiest Mac around
Holy Fries$4.95
Fried up golden brown
Corn on the Cob$4.95
Sweet Corn, husked, fire-grilled, and brushed with butter & salt
Baby Backs
Rubbed and smoked Tender Baby Back Ribs
Brisket
USDA Choice Texas-style brisket smoked for hours
Kettle Beans
Deliciously tender and smokey baked beans
Corn Bread$4.95
House Slaw
Fresh and Creamy and made from scratch daily!
Holy Rolls
Baked fresh all day long and tossed in our garlic oil
BBQ Plate #2$22.95
Choice of 2 delicious BBQ meat options and a Scratch Side. Served with our famous Holy Roll.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

264 26th St

Santa Monica CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
