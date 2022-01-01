Honey Butter's Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
4680 Unit 17 Monticello Ave
Location
4680 Unit 17 Monticello Ave
Williamsburg VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Masala Craft
Modern and Traditional Indian Food served in a Contemporary Space with Creative Cocktails and Modern Murals.
Pisco 51
Modern Peruvian Cuisine
AXE REPUBLIC
Never Throw Hungry! Come in to experience the axeciting sport of axe throwing and enjoy gourmet hot dogs at the same time. We also offer small batch local cookies and local brewed beer.
The Brass Tap
Great Times. Well Crafted.