Chicken sandwiches in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

808 Juice Bar & Grill image

 

808 Juice Bar & Grill - 500 Ala Moana Blvd. Suite 5-G

500 Ala Moana Blvd. Suite 5-G, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about 808 Juice Bar & Grill - 500 Ala Moana Blvd. Suite 5-G
Item pic

 

Honolulu Coffee Bishop Square

1001 BISHOP ST, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
GINGER SCALLION CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$11.00
Poached chicken dressed with Kewpie Mayo, ginger, and scallions served cold on a toasted croissant with green leaf lettuce. Both the ginger and scallions are locally grown.
More about Honolulu Coffee Bishop Square

