Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

Fresh, Local, Family Owned

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

7861 Reynolds Rd. • $$

Avg 4.5 (3575 reviews)

Popular Items

Corned Beef Sandwich ☘️$13.50
Half pound of freshly prepared corned beef hot or cold on fresh rye bread with a side of pub chips
Irish Egg Rolls Trio$11.50
A trio of handcrafted egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss, with Hooley Sauce and 1000 Island.
Bacon & Cheddar Burger$12.50
Fresh 1/2 pound burger,crispy bacon strips and melted cheddar.
Hooley Hunk Salad.$8.50
Grilled or crispy Hooley Hunks, in your favorite Savory Sauce, fresh spring mix, crisp veggies, shredded cheddar and sliced eggs. CHOOSE: House Salad or Caesar Salad base.
Classic Reuben ☘️$14.00
A half pound of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled rye bread with a side of pub chips
Hooley Hunks Full Batch$13.50
Fresh, locally sourced hand-cut hunks of chicken tenders, Grilled or Crispy, in your favorite Savory Sauce. served with a side dipping sauce
Tater Tots$4.00
A shareable serving. Choose Plain, Seasoned or Loaded.
SEASONED: with Cajun, Ranch or Garlic Parmesan
LOADED: with melted cheese, bacon and scallions
Fries$4.00
A shareable serving. Choose Plain, Seasoned or Loaded.
SEASONED: with Cajun, Ranch or Garlic Parmesan
LOADED: with melted cheese, bacon and scallions
Wings Full Batch$15.50
Fresh Jumbo Wings in your choice of Savory Sauce. Full batch of 10 wings with a dipping sauce
Hooley Hunks 1/2 Batch.$8.00
Fresh, locally sourced hand-cut hunks of chicken tenders, Grilled or Crispy, in your favorite Savory Sauce. Served with a side and dipping sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

7861 Reynolds Rd.

Mentor OH

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

