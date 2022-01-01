Chicken fajitas in Mid-West
Mid-West restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Fajita Chicken for Two
|$32.00
served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice and frijoles a la charra
|Fajita Chicken for One
|$19.00
served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice and frijoles a la charra
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|1/2 lb Chicken Fajitas
|$21.95
Our Grilled Chicken Fajitas. Served with homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
|1 lb Chicken Fajitas
|$38.95
Our Grilled Chicken Fajitas. Served with homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
|Side of Chicken Fajita
|$6.95