Chicken fajitas in Mid-West

Mid-West restaurants
Mid-West restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer image

 

El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer

6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4 (1333 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Chicken for Two$32.00
served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice and frijoles a la charra
Fajita Chicken for One$19.00
served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice and frijoles a la charra
More about El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 lb Chicken Fajitas$21.95
Our Grilled Chicken Fajitas. Served with homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
1 lb Chicken Fajitas$38.95
Our Grilled Chicken Fajitas. Served with homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
Side of Chicken Fajita$6.95
More about Los Tios

