Chicken soup in Mid-West

Mid-West restaurants
Mid-West restaurants that serve chicken soup

Tex-Orleans Food Company image

 

Tex-Orleans Food Company

6154 Westheimer Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Soup Base Gallon Bag$2.00
More about Tex-Orleans Food Company
Item pic

 

El Patio Restaurant & Club

6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4 (1333 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup (Large)$10.00
Homemade Chicken Broth, Served with cubed chicken thighs, rice, melted Monterrey jack cheese, avocado chucks and red tortilla strips
Chicken Tortilla Soup (CUP)$3.25
Homemade Chicken Broth, Served with cubed chicken thighs, rice, melted Monterrey jack cheese, avocado chucks and red tortilla strips
Chicken Tortilla Soup (Small)$6.00
Homemade Chicken Broth, Served with cubed chicken thighs, rice, melted Monterrey jack cheese, avocado chucks and red tortilla strips
More about El Patio Restaurant & Club

Map

Map

