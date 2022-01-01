Chicken soup in Mid-West
Mid-West restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about Tex-Orleans Food Company
Tex-Orleans Food Company
6154 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|Chicken Soup Base Gallon Bag
|$2.00
More about El Patio Restaurant & Club
El Patio Restaurant & Club
6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Chicken Tortilla Soup (Large)
|$10.00
Homemade Chicken Broth, Served with cubed chicken thighs, rice, melted Monterrey jack cheese, avocado chucks and red tortilla strips
|Chicken Tortilla Soup (CUP)
|$3.25
Homemade Chicken Broth, Served with cubed chicken thighs, rice, melted Monterrey jack cheese, avocado chucks and red tortilla strips
|Chicken Tortilla Soup (Small)
|$6.00
Homemade Chicken Broth, Served with cubed chicken thighs, rice, melted Monterrey jack cheese, avocado chucks and red tortilla strips