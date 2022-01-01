Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Mid-West

Go
Mid-West restaurants
Toast

Mid-West restaurants that serve flautas

Tex-Orleans Food Company image

 

Tex-Orleans Food Company

6154 Westheimer Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas 80 each pan!$30.00
More about Tex-Orleans Food Company
El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer image

 

El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer

6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4 (1333 reviews)
Takeout
Flautas De Pollo$13.00
Three fried tortillas stuffed with chicken and topped with guacamole and sour cream, served with rice and refried beans
Flautas De Pollo$10.00
Fried tortillas filled with chicken topped with sour cream, served with rice and refried beans
More about El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer

Browse other tasty dishes in Mid-West

Nachos

French Fries

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Enchiladas

Enchiladas

Fajitas

Crispy Tacos

Map

More near Mid-West to explore

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Museum District

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

River Oaks

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Oak Forest/Garden Oaks

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

West Oaks

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rice Military

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (505 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (557 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (869 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (525 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston