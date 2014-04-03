Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Ann Arbor
  • /
  • Ichiban Restaurants- Ann Arbor - 4641 washtenaw ave
Consumer picView gallery

Ichiban Restaurants- Ann Arbor - 4641 washtenaw ave

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4641 washtenaw ave

Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

4641 washtenaw ave, Ann Arbor MI 48108

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

NTFF - The Foundry
orange starNo Reviews
4747 Washtenaw Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48108
View restaurantnext
Palm Palace Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2370 Carpenter Rd. Ann Arbor, MI 48108
View restaurantnext
Cuppys Best Soulful Bistro - 1030 Ecorse Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2469 Washtenaw Avenue Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
All Seasons Ann Arbor - 4600 All Seasons Circle
orange starNo Reviews
4540 Geddes Rd Ann Arbor, MI 48105
View restaurantnext
Wingfellas Ypsilanti - NEW
orange starNo Reviews
1739 Washtenaw Ave Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
Wing Fellas - Ypsilanti
orange star4.3 • 14
1739 Washtenaw Ave Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ann Arbor

The Earle Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 3,931
121 W Washington St Ste 101 Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Haymaker Public House
orange star4.5 • 3,389
203 E WASHINGTON ST Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Cantina Taqueria
orange star4.3 • 3,035
1140 S University Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Ann Arbor
orange star4.4 • 2,792
3050 Washtenaw Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Mani Osteria & Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,688
341 E Liberty St Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
BTB Burrito
orange star4.4 • 2,414
1140 S University Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Ann Arbor

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Ichiban Restaurants- Ann Arbor - 4641 washtenaw ave

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston