Ironhorse Bar & Grill

Fresh, made from scratch American style food served in a fun energetic environment with live music, karaoke, DJ's and one the BEST OUTDOOR PATIO SPACE's in KC.

5317 West 151st Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fish (3) N Chips Fresh Atlantic Cod / Sliced Potato Chips$18.00
Crispy beer battered fresh Atlantic cod fried golden brown and served with house made tater sauce with freshly sliced potato chips
The Great American Burger w/ Rosemary Truffle Fries$15.00
A half pound of fresh, never frozen, Angus ground chuck, choice of cheese (pepper jack, Swiss, cheddar, gouda, American or Havarti) lettuce, fresh ripe tomato, red onion, and pickles on a grilled potato bun
Fresh Breaded Crispy Chicken Strips w/ Rosemary Truffle Fries$15.00
Breaded in parmesan panko breading cooked to a crispy crunchy golden brown. Served with hand cut Rosemary Truffle fries and a sauce of your choice (Buffalo, BBQ, Ranch, Honey Mustard, or Jalapeno Ranch)
Blackened Cajun Shrimp & Salmon Cilantro Lime Rice /Honey Glazed Carrots$23.00
Grilled blackened salmon with shrimp sautéed in-house Cajun seasoning served over a bed of cilantro lime rice with Cajun glazed carrots
Country Fried Chicken w/ Mashed Potatoes / Honey Glazed Carrots$19.00
The chicken breast is breaded when your order is placed. It’s then cooked to a golden crisp perfection and topped with a thick made from scratch white gravy. Served with homemade creamy mashed potatoes and honey glazed baby carrots on the side
Spicy Nashville Crispy Chicken w/ Rosemary Truffle Fries$15.00
Breaded chicken breast deep fried and dipped in a special Nashville sauce topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles served on our grilled potato bun with a side of our blue cheese dressing
Cobb Salad$14.00
A blend of fresh cut romaine, arugula, and red leaf lettuce, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, a fresh boiled egg, ancho grilled chicken and sliced scallions tossed in Avocado Crème
Rosemary Chicken and Grilled Asparagus$17.00
A fresh rosemary marinated grilled chicken breast served with cilantro lime rice, grilled asparagus and topped with a white wine lemon butter
Fresh Grilled Salmon / Mashed Potatoes / Root Veggies$18.00
Hand cut fresh grilled Atlantic salmon with lemon dill butter, freshly made creamy mashed potatoes and roasted root vegetables
Chicken Fingers - KIDS$7.00
Freshly breaded crispy chicken fingers
Location

Leawood KS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
