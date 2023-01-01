Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Ithaca

Ithaca restaurants
Ithaca restaurants that serve tiramisu

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels - East Hill Plaza

329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu Latte$7.50
Iced quad shot mocha swirled with cookie butter and coffee spice. Topped with whipped cream and coffee spice. Made with 2% milk
More about Collegetown Bagels - East Hill Plaza
SMOKED SALMON

Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd

2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca

Avg 4.3 (479 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu Latte$7.50
Iced quad shot mocha swirled with cookie butter and coffee spice. Topped with whipped cream and coffee spice. Made with 2% milk
More about Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd
BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels - E. State St.

301 East State Street, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu Latte$7.50
Iced quad shot mocha swirled with cookie butter and coffee spice. Topped with whipped cream and coffee spice. Made with 2% milk
More about Collegetown Bagels - E. State St.
SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.

400 N Meadow St, Ithaca

Avg 3.5 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu Latte$7.50
Iced quad shot mocha swirled with cookie butter and coffee spice. Topped with whipped cream and coffee spice. Made with 2% milk
More about Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels - 420 College Ave

420 College Ave Ithaca, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu Latte$7.50
Iced quad shot mocha swirled with cookie butter and coffee spice. Topped with whipped cream and coffee spice. Made with 2% milk
More about Collegetown Bagels - 420 College Ave

