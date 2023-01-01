Tiramisu in Ithaca
Ithaca restaurants that serve tiramisu
More about Collegetown Bagels - East Hill Plaza
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels - East Hill Plaza
329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca
|Tiramisu Latte
|$7.50
Iced quad shot mocha swirled with cookie butter and coffee spice. Topped with whipped cream and coffee spice. Made with 2% milk
More about Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd
SMOKED SALMON
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd
2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca
|Tiramisu Latte
|$7.50
More about Collegetown Bagels - E. State St.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels - E. State St.
301 East State Street, Ithaca
|Tiramisu Latte
|$7.50
More about Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.
SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.
400 N Meadow St, Ithaca
|Tiramisu Latte
|$7.50
