Avocado toast in Ithaca

Ithaca restaurants
Toast

Ithaca restaurants that serve avocado toast

Collegetown Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels

329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$5.95
Avocado spread on oatmeal wheat toast topped with olive oil, salt & pepper
More about Collegetown Bagels
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer image

SMOKED SALMON

Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer

2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca

Avg 4.3 (479 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$5.95
Avocado spread on oatmeal wheat toast topped with olive oil, salt & pepper
More about Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer
Collegetown Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels

301 East State Street, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$5.95
Avocado spread on oatmeal wheat toast topped with olive oil, salt & pepper
More about Collegetown Bagels
e7131c0f-9a5e-45ba-a6ae-11b23e5fe96c image

 

Hound and Mare

118 N Aurora Street, Ithaca

Avg 4.4 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$7.75
citrus seasoned avocado mash, tomato, pickled red onoin and fresno chilis, sliced radish and everything seasoning on sourdough
More about Hound and Mare
Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St. image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.

400 N Meadow St, Ithaca

Avg 3.5 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$5.95
Avocado spread on oatmeal wheat toast topped with olive oil, salt & pepper
More about Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.
Collegetown Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels

420 College Ave Ithaca, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$5.95
Avocado spread on oatmeal wheat toast topped with olive oil, salt & pepper
More about Collegetown Bagels

