Avocado toast in Ithaca
Ithaca restaurants that serve avocado toast
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca
|Avocado Toast
|$5.95
Avocado spread on oatmeal wheat toast topped with olive oil, salt & pepper
SMOKED SALMON
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer
2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca
|Avocado Toast
|$5.95
Avocado spread on oatmeal wheat toast topped with olive oil, salt & pepper
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
301 East State Street, Ithaca
|Avocado Toast
|$5.95
Avocado spread on oatmeal wheat toast topped with olive oil, salt & pepper
Hound and Mare
118 N Aurora Street, Ithaca
|Avocado Toast
|$7.75
citrus seasoned avocado mash, tomato, pickled red onoin and fresno chilis, sliced radish and everything seasoning on sourdough
SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.
400 N Meadow St, Ithaca
|Avocado Toast
|$5.95
Avocado spread on oatmeal wheat toast topped with olive oil, salt & pepper