Chicken wraps in Jackson

Jackson restaurants
Jackson restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Jackson’s Kitchen and Catering - Jackson’s Kitchen and Catering

203 East Lafayette Street, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, crispy onions and Caesar dressing in a sundried tomato wrap
More about Jackson’s Kitchen and Catering - Jackson’s Kitchen and Catering
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Blacksmith - 216 N Shannon St

216 N Shannon St, Jackson

Avg 4.5 (1296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sweetie Wrap$11.50
white flour tortilla wrapped with sliced grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Monterey and cheddar cheese, strip of Blacksmiths candied bacon and honey mustard. Served with a cup of salad or cup of the "soup of the day"
More about The Blacksmith - 216 N Shannon St

