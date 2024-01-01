Chicken wraps in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve chicken wraps
203 East Lafayette Street, Jackson
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, crispy onions and Caesar dressing in a sundried tomato wrap
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
216 N Shannon St, Jackson
|Chicken Sweetie Wrap
|$11.50
white flour tortilla wrapped with sliced grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Monterey and cheddar cheese, strip of Blacksmiths candied bacon and honey mustard. Served with a cup of salad or cup of the "soup of the day"