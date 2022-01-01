Chicken salad in Avondale
Avondale restaurants that serve chicken salad
Southern Grounds & Company
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.75
Grilled Chicken with Avocado Vinaigrette, Artisan Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes and Avocado.
|Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.75
Croissant, Rotisserie Chicken, Finely Chopped Chives, Celery and Rosemary
Biscottis
3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$14.00
red grapes, pecans, romaine lettuce + havarti-dill cheese in a grilled flour tortilla
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$15.00
house marinated in coconut-thai spices, fresh mango salsa and creamy oriental dressing