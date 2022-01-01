Chicken salad in Avondale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$14.75
Grilled Chicken with Avocado Vinaigrette, Artisan Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes and Avocado.
Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.75
Croissant, Rotisserie Chicken, Finely Chopped Chives, Celery and Rosemary
More about Southern Grounds & Company
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Biscottis

3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$14.00
red grapes, pecans, romaine lettuce + havarti-dill cheese in a grilled flour tortilla
Thai Chicken Salad$15.00
house marinated in coconut-thai spices, fresh mango salsa and creamy oriental dressing
More about Biscottis

