Fried chicken sandwiches in Southside
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville
|The 904 CLUB
|$13.29
Served on Texas toast, house marinated chicken breast, topped with melted cheddar, pecanwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli sauce, & avocado.
|The YARD BIRD
|$12.29
House marinated chicken breast, topped with choice cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & garlic aioli sauce.
|Jumpin' Jax Salad
|$11.99
House salad mix with grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots, cheddar cheese, fried chicken, and topped with our house-made croutons & avocado.
More about MOJO BAR-B-QUE
MOJO BAR-B-QUE
1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Crispy fried breast brined in pickle juice and buttermilk