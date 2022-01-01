Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Southside

Southside restaurants
Southside restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Jumpin' Jax House of Food image

 

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
The 904 CLUB$13.29
Served on Texas toast, house marinated chicken breast, topped with melted cheddar, pecanwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli sauce, & avocado.
The YARD BIRD$12.29
House marinated chicken breast, topped with choice cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & garlic aioli sauce.
Jumpin' Jax Salad$11.99
House salad mix with grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots, cheddar cheese, fried chicken, and topped with our house-made croutons & avocado.
MOJO Bar-B-Que image

 

MOJO BAR-B-QUE

1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Crispy fried breast brined in pickle juice and buttermilk
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! image

 

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Jacksonville

14866 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.45
100% All Natural Chicken
