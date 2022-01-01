Go
Juice Crafters

SMOOTHIES

293 S Robertson Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (273 reviews)

Popular Items

Pacific Love$9.99
Almond milk, banana, almond butter, coconut butter, cacao nibs, dates & maca.
Amazonian Breakfast$10.99
Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, strawberries, almond granola & coconut flakes.
Wake Me Up!$10.50
Almond milk, cold brewed coffee, banana, cacao powder, almonds, almond butter, dates, vanilla, cinnamon & chaga
Muscle Builder$10.95
Almond milk, banana, blueberries, almond butter & plant based vanilla protein.
Acai - Protein Bowl$14.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana, vanilla protein.
Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, walnuts, almond butter.
Flu Off!$4.45
Lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.
Acai - Classic Bowl$10.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana.
Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes.
Crunchy Monkey$10.99
Almond milk, banana, cacao nibs, cacao powder, goji berries, walnuts, dates, cinnamon & vanilla.
Green Soul$10.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, pineapple, kale, spinach, celery, turmeric & spirulina.
Sunny Malibu$9.99
Almond milk, banana, dates, almonds, coconut meat, cinnamon, ashwagandha & blue majik spirulina.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

293 S Robertson Blvd

Beverly Hills CA

Sunday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

