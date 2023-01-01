Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Kanab

Go
Kanab restaurants
Toast

Kanab restaurants that serve pies

Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen image

PIZZA

Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen

233 W Center St, Kanab

Avg 4.2 (1747 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Key lime PIe$8.00
More about Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen
Item pic

 

Wild Thyme Cafe - Kanab, Utah

198 S 100 E, Kanab

Avg 4.6 (952 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Silk Pie$10.00
More about Wild Thyme Cafe - Kanab, Utah

Browse other tasty dishes in Kanab

Cake

Carrot Cake

Cheesecake

Map

More near Kanab to explore

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (454 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1447 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (719 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston