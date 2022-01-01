Kanab restaurants you'll love

Kanab restaurants
Toast
  • Kanab

Kanab's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Food Trucks
Latin American
Must-try Kanab restaurants

Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen image

PIZZA

Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen

233 W Center St, Kanab

Avg 4.2 (1747 reviews)
Margarita$14.00
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil,mozzarella,drizzled with olive oil
Lone Ranger$16.00
Pomodoro sauce, Italian sausage and mozzarella
Garlic Parm Bombs$9.00
Dough bites,garlic,parm, vegan option
Wild Thyme Cafe image

 

Wild Thyme Cafe

198 S 100 E, Kanab

Avg 4.6 (952 reviews)
Cowboy Ribs$24.00
Gluten Free - Slow braised, char-grilled, succulent fall-off- the- bone tender pork ribs. Glazed with house BBQ sauce and agave mustard vinaigrette. Served with sage buttered smashed potatoes and chef's veg.
House Salad (VG)$6.00
Wild Thyme greens, carrots, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and garlic croutons.
Tropical Piggy$18.00
Slow braised Jamaican spiced pork, house jerk sauce, coconut rice, fire grilled pineapple slaw and fresh spinach.
La Havana Cabana image

 

La Havana Cabana

310 S 100 E Suite 1, Kanab

No reviews yet
Cubano & Fries$13.00
Ham, Slow Roasted Pork, Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickle, Mustard, Mayo on Cuban Bread
Key Lime Pie$4.00
homemade key lime pie
Chicken tenders$8.00
2 Deep fried white meat chicken with fries and your choice of dipping sauce
