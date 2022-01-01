Kanab restaurants you'll love
More about Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen
PIZZA
Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen
233 W Center St, Kanab
|Popular items
|Margarita
|$14.00
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil,mozzarella,drizzled with olive oil
|Lone Ranger
|$16.00
Pomodoro sauce, Italian sausage and mozzarella
|Garlic Parm Bombs
|$9.00
Dough bites,garlic,parm, vegan option
More about Wild Thyme Cafe
Wild Thyme Cafe
198 S 100 E, Kanab
|Popular items
|Cowboy Ribs
|$24.00
Gluten Free - Slow braised, char-grilled, succulent fall-off- the- bone tender pork ribs. Glazed with house BBQ sauce and agave mustard vinaigrette. Served with sage buttered smashed potatoes and chef's veg.
|House Salad (VG)
|$6.00
Wild Thyme greens, carrots, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and garlic croutons.
|Tropical Piggy
|$18.00
Slow braised Jamaican spiced pork, house jerk sauce, coconut rice, fire grilled pineapple slaw and fresh spinach.
More about La Havana Cabana
La Havana Cabana
310 S 100 E Suite 1, Kanab
|Popular items
|Cubano & Fries
|$13.00
Ham, Slow Roasted Pork, Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickle, Mustard, Mayo on Cuban Bread
|Key Lime Pie
|$4.00
homemade key lime pie
|Chicken tenders
|$8.00
2 Deep fried white meat chicken with fries and your choice of dipping sauce