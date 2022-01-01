Go
Toast

Kato Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

777 Alameda St., Building 1, Suite 114 • $$$

Avg 4.9 (2465 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Romantic
Cozy
Restroom
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating

Location

777 Alameda St., Building 1, Suite 114

LOS ANGELES CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The House of Machines

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZANISTA!

No reviews yet

PIZZANISTA! brings seditiously delicious pizza to Southern California, made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients. All of our menu items are made the old fashioned way: in-house, by hand.
We use locally-grown produce, and humanely-raised meats and eggs
whenever possible. We look forward to serving you!

ERB

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Guerrilla Tacos

No reviews yet

Guerrilla Tacos offers you Los Angeles cuisine. We infuse the flavors of the city into LAs favorite food: tacos.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston