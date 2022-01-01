Go
Kombu Sushi - Art's District

Modern Take On Traditional Japanese Eats.
Indoor & Outdoor Seating Available. Dog Friendly!

300 S. Santa Fe Ave

Popular Items

Gyoza$7.00
California Roll$9.00
Satsuma Fries$8.00
Japanese sweet potato fries served with
yuzu aioli.
Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes$11.00
4 deep fried rice cakes topped
with spicy tuna, spicy aioli,
scallions, avocado and eel sauce.
Hamachi - Yellowtail
Sake - Salmon
Miso Soup$3.00
Yellowtail Roll$9.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
Edamame$6.00
Blanched organic soy beans,
dashed with sea salt.
Location

300 S. Santa Fe Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
