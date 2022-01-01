Kaysville restaurants you'll love
Must-try Kaysville restaurants
More about Orlando's Mexican Restaurant- Utah
Orlando's Mexican Restaurant- Utah
141 Main St, Kaysville
|Popular items
|Strawberry Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Chopped romaine lettuce topped with shredded chicken, sliced strawberries, sugared almonds, and tortilla strips. Served with honey poppy seed dressing.
|Chimichanga
|$12.75
A crispy burrito filled with your choice of shredded beef, chicken, or sweet pork, lightly smothered with our house enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
|Burrito
|$11.50
One large flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, sweet pork, beans and cheese, or pork chile verde. Smothered in our house enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with sour cream, and served with rice and beans.
More about Big Daddy's Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Big Daddy's Pizza
275 W 200 N, Kaysville
|Popular items
|14" Super Combo
|$21.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, beef, breakfast bacon, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes artichoke hearts, green olives and black olives.
|Express Pepperoni
|$6.95