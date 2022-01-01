Go
Kenny’s Westside Pub

We're taking every precaution possible, including proper distancing of tables, employees wearing masks, with hand sanitizer stations throughout the restaurant.

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

112 SW Jefferson Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (574 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings$14.95
8 WINGS PER ORDER, WITH RANCH ON THE SIDE. CHOOSE ONE WING SAUCE PER ORDER
Chicken Quesadilla$8.95
*NEW* Steak Burger$12.95
Irish Nachos$7.95
Fries$4.95
Grilled Cheese$8.95
Westside Pretzels & Cheese$7.95
Chicken Strips$8.95
Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Chicken Wrap$12.95
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

112 SW Jefferson Ave

Peoria IL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
