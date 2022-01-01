Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blt sandwiches in Kenton

Kenton restaurants
Kenton restaurants that serve blt sandwiches

Michael Angelo’s Pizza

215 S Detroit Street, Kenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
HALF BLT SUB$7.29
Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
WHOLE BLT SUB$9.79
Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
More about Michael Angelo’s Pizza
Jac & Do's Pizza image

PIZZA

Jac & Do's Pizza

507 E Columbus St, Kenton

Avg 3.8 (67 reviews)
Takeout
BLT Sub$5.75
More about Jac & Do's Pizza

