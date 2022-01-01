Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Blt sandwiches in
Kenton
/
Kenton
/
Blt Sandwiches
Kenton restaurants that serve blt sandwiches
Michael Angelo’s Pizza
215 S Detroit Street, Kenton
No reviews yet
HALF BLT SUB
$7.29
Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
WHOLE BLT SUB
$9.79
Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
More about Michael Angelo’s Pizza
PIZZA
Jac & Do's Pizza
507 E Columbus St, Kenton
Avg 3.8
(67 reviews)
BLT Sub
$5.75
More about Jac & Do's Pizza
