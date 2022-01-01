Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Kewanee restaurants
you'll love
/
Kewanee
Kewanee's top cuisines
Pizza
American
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Kewanee restaurants
PIZZA • GRILL
Cerno's Bar & Grill - 213 W. 3rd Street
213 W. 3rd Street, Kewanee
Avg 4.6
(536 reviews)
More about Cerno's Bar & Grill - 213 W. 3rd Street
Downtown Eatery & Bakery
206 N Tremont St., Kewanee
No reviews yet
More about Downtown Eatery & Bakery
Timeout Pub & Grub
200 E 7th Street, Kewanee
No reviews yet
More about Timeout Pub & Grub
More near Kewanee to explore
Peoria
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Sterling
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Rock Falls
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
East Peoria
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Bettendorf
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Peoria Heights
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Peru
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Clinton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Peoria
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Clinton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(888 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(372 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(293 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(936 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(251 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston