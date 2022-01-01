Kissimmee breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Kissimmee

Tainos Bakery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tainos Bakery

4150 w vine st, kissimmee

Avg 4.4 (3950 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Malta Grande$1.75
12oz bottle
Empanadilla de Carne$2.25
Beef Empanada - A home made ground beef turnover that will leave you craving more
Hash Brown$1.49
The classic breakfast side favorite.
More about Tainos Bakery
Big John's Rockin' BBQ 2 image

 

Big John's Rockin' BBQ 2

220 E Monument Ave Ste A, Kissimmee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.00
Served on a 4
Super Sampler$19.99
Just like it sounds, a sampling of brisket, pulled pork, ribs, chicken, and Andouille sausage
Large Tea$2.50
32 Oz Tea
More about Big John's Rockin' BBQ 2
Taino's Bakery image

 

Taino's Bakery

137 Buenaventura Boulevard, Kissimmee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Naranja Natural$3.75
16oz cup fresh squeezed Orange juice
Empanadilla de Carne$2.25
Beef Empanada - A home made ground beef turnover that will leave you craving more
Tripleta (Triplet Sandwich)$6.99
The perfect combination of our premium ham, slow-roasted pork, beef steak with your choice of topping (Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and sandwich fries) swiss cheese in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).
More about Taino's Bakery

