Ham sandwiches in Kissimmee
Kissimmee restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
More about Tainos Bakery - Kissimmee 192
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tainos Bakery - Kissimmee 192
4150 w vine st, kissimmee
|Ham egg and cheese sandwich
|$7.99
Our premium sandwich ham with one whole egg added to your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).
More about Taino's Bakery - BVL Kissimmee
Taino's Bakery - BVL Kissimmee
137 Buenaventura Boulevard, Kissimmee
|Ham egg and cheese sandwich
|$7.99
Our premium sandwich ham with one whole egg added to your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).