La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

179 W CROGAN ST • $$

Avg 4.3 (3131 reviews)

Popular Items

Burrito de Asada$11.00
Kid Quesadilla$5.50
Kid Taco Plate$5.50
Chicken Fajita$14.00
Crazy Taco$9.00
Cheese dip$5.00
Burrito Supremo$10.00
Numero Once (NO. 11)$11.00
One Taco, One burrito, and One enchilada with rice and beans
Nachos$7.00
Side Rice$2.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

179 W CROGAN ST

LAWRENCEVILLE GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

