Fried rice in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve fried rice
More about The Promiscuous Fork
The Promiscuous Fork
6984 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Pork Fried Rice
|$17.00
More about Mandarin House - La Jolla
Mandarin House - La Jolla
6765 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Mandarin Fried Rice
|$13.00
Sautéed with shrimp, chicken, beef, eggs, bean sprouts, peas and carrots.
|BBQ Pork Fried Rice
|$12.00
Sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, peas and carrots.
|Beef Fried Rice
|$12.00
Sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, peas and carrots.