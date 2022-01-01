Go
La Rana Rossa

La Rana Rossa is a pizza restaurant featuring hand-tossed personal size pizzas, as well as salads, appetizers, and desserts. Available for takeout and delivery.

154 Green Street

Popular Items

Three Fine meats pizza$14.00
Cheeburger cheeburger cheeburger$14.00
Roasted mushroom red onion and arugula$13.00
Four cheese$11.00
Sweet Italian sausage and ricotta$12.00
Fresh Mozzarella and tomato and basil$11.00
Arugula Salad$6.90
Roasted mushroom red onion and arugula$12.00
Classic Caesar$7.50
Fresh Mozzarella and tomato and basil$12.00
Location

154 Green Street

Jamaica Plain MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
