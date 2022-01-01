Pies in Lake Charles
Lake Charles restaurants that serve pies
More about SHWARMAS
SANDWICHES
SHWARMAS
2401 Ryan St, Lake Charles
|Shrimp Kabob Plate
|$14.99
Marinated & Seasoned Shrimp With A Choice Of 3 Sides. Served With 1 Flatbread!
|Chicken Shwarma Plate
|$12.99
Marinated & Seasoned Chicken Shwarma With A Choice Of 3 Sides. Served With 1 Flatbread!
|Hummus
Chic Peas l Tahini l Garlic l Lemon Juice
More about Paul's Rib Shack Barbecue
Paul's Rib Shack Barbecue
4800 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles
|Smoked Red Beans & Rice
|$5.00
We are proud of our Louisiana flair. Our red beans are full of peppery goodness and our house-made sausage.
|Smoked Mac
|$6.00
Our five cheese, creamy smoked mac is rich, packed with lots of cheesy flavors, and a perfect companion to our meat.
|5 Bean Smoked Beans
|$5.00
We craft our beans with five different beans with a sweat tangy sauce and a hint of spice.