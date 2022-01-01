Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Lake Charles

Lake Charles restaurants
Lake Charles restaurants that serve tacos

Crust Pizza Co.

3479 Nelson Road, Lake Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
14" Taco Pizza$17.00
Garlicky GreenGo Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Seasoned Taco Meat, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese
10" Taco Pizza$10.00
Garlicky GreenGo Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Seasoned Taco Meat, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese
More about Crust Pizza Co.
Paul's Rib Shack Barbecue

4800 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Red Beans & Rice$5.00
We are proud of our Louisiana flair. Our red beans are full of peppery goodness and our house-made sausage.
Smoked Mac$6.00
Our five cheese, creamy smoked mac is rich, packed with lots of cheesy flavors, and a perfect companion to our meat.
5 Bean Smoked Beans$5.00
We craft our beans with five different beans with a sweat tangy sauce and a hint of spice.
More about Paul's Rib Shack Barbecue

