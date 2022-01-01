Tacos in Lake Charles
Lake Charles restaurants that serve tacos
More about Crust Pizza Co.
Crust Pizza Co.
3479 Nelson Road, Lake Charles
|14" Taco Pizza
|$17.00
Garlicky GreenGo Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Seasoned Taco Meat, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese
|10" Taco Pizza
|$10.00
Garlicky GreenGo Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Seasoned Taco Meat, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese
More about Paul's Rib Shack Barbecue
Paul's Rib Shack Barbecue
4800 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles
|Smoked Red Beans & Rice
|$5.00
We are proud of our Louisiana flair. Our red beans are full of peppery goodness and our house-made sausage.
|Smoked Mac
|$6.00
Our five cheese, creamy smoked mac is rich, packed with lots of cheesy flavors, and a perfect companion to our meat.
|5 Bean Smoked Beans
|$5.00
We craft our beans with five different beans with a sweat tangy sauce and a hint of spice.