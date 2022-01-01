Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve gnocchi

PIZZA

The Upper Crust

95 E KENNEDY BLVD, LAKEWOOD

Avg 4.4 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gnocchi$23.00
9x13 gnocchi$58.00
More about The Upper Crust
SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Revolve Restaurant

116 Clifton Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (172 reviews)
Beef Cheek Gnocchi$26.00
More about Revolve Restaurant

