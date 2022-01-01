Gnocchi in Lakewood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lakewood restaurants that serve gnocchi
PIZZA
The Upper Crust
95 E KENNEDY BLVD, LAKEWOOD
Avg 4.4
(64 reviews)
Gnocchi
$23.00
9x13 gnocchi
$58.00
More about The Upper Crust
SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Revolve Restaurant
116 Clifton Ave, Lakewood
Avg 4.8
(172 reviews)
Beef Cheek Gnocchi
$26.00
More about Revolve Restaurant
